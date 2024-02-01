UNC basketball's Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram preview game vs. Duke
UNC basketball's Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram discuss their thoughts on Duke ahead of the Tar Heels' game vs. the Blue Devils.
Six cameras installed in two goal posts will offer a unique perspective on the Super Bowl.
Texas faces No. 13 Baylor on Thursday and No. 2 Kansas State on Sunday in one of their toughest two-game stretches of the season.
Messi rested, reportedly to protect against injury, and Inter Miami lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr. They're now winless in four preseason games.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
A loaded crop of candidates are in place for next year, which should have plenty of individuals looking over their shoulders throughout the 2024 season.
Andrews assisted nurses and a doctor on the flight.
The novelty of the UFC Apex is over, and fighters and fans are all too aware what Fight Night events at the venue signify.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
A week away from the NBA's trade deadline, LeBron James and the Lakers are running out of time to save their season.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
Here's a 40-pack of players to peruse over as the prop bets start to come into focus for the big game and the silly season starts to take hold.
The Bucks still have some growing pains to work out under Doc Rivers.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
Nikola Jokic missed his first game of the season Nov. 27 against the Clippers.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to give their takeaways on all the latest coaching news around the NFL. Fitz and Charles start off with the news that the Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Charles breaks down the hire and Macdonald's meteoric rise under Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo also discuss what Macdonald will choose to do at the quarterback position with an important deadline approaching for Geno Smith's contract. The Macdonald hire leaves the Washington Commanders as the last team without a head coach, and Fitz and Charles look at who's left on Washington's list and some potential sleeper names. Charles thinks Dan Quinn might be the best fit remaining, while Fitz still likes the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick. The duo move on to the latest coordinator news, as Charles breaks down the power dynamic between head coach and GM when putting together a staff and how it may be affecting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles have their two coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, as they opt for big names to fix last year's woes. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith, who was a fantastic OC in Tennessee before flaming out in Atlanta. Both hosts wonder if a Ryan Tannehill addition could be coming in Pittsburgh.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote today’s episode to Tennessee’s lawsuit against the NCAA after reports that the University of Tennessee is under investigation for NIL violations.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.
This would have been the second Messi vs. Ronaldo match in the past year.