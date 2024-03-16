UNC basketball's Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan talk win vs. Pitt in ACC Tournament
Following UNC basketball's win vs. Pitt at the ACC Tournament, Armando Bacot and several Tar Heels discussed the chance to play for a championship.
This is the ninth straight time UNC has beat Duke in the regular season finale for an ACC title.
Emotions boiled over late at Cameron Indoor Stadium after Duke lost to its rival. Elsewhere on Saturday, a few bubble teams suffered costly losses.
Everything you need to keep up with the major women's conference tournaments across the country this week.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
Erceg signed with the UFC less than a year ago.
Michigan went 8-24 in 2023-24.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Steelers moved on from Pickett after just two seasons.
What does Cole's 10-12-week return timeline mean for the Yankees? Here are five takeaways from the news.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
In today's edition: The NWSL season kicks off, what's next for Bronny James, the mysterious case of the bobblehead burglars, and more.
St. John's is on a tear since Rick Pitino's February tirade and is one of this year's teams to avoid in the early rounds.
How does Donald compare to greats like Lawrence Taylor, Reggie White and J.J. Watt?
Most NBA champions develop playoff scars before finally breaking through. What does that mean for a young OKC squad this year?
Not everyone was sad to see the three-time DPOY leave the game.
Duke is out after their first game of the tournament.
No one has gone through more adversity this college basketball season than USC freshman Bronny James.
Holtmann was fired by Ohio State on Feb. 14.
