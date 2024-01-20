UNC basketball wins at Boston College as Tar Heels continue to get it done on the road

UNC basketball is getting it done on the road.

With a 76-66 victory at Boston College on Saturday, the fourth-ranked Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0 ACC) improved to 4-0 on the road this season.

Last season, UNC was 4-7 on the road and didn’t pick up its fourth road win until Feb. 27 at Florida State in the penultimate game of the regular season. This season, the Tar Heels have four road victories through Jan. 20.

RJ Davis had 16 points against the Eagles (11-7, 2-5) to help UNC remain undefeated in ACC play. Cormac Ryan (14 points), Harrison Ingram (11 points) and Armando Bacot (10 points) also finished in double figures. Jae'Lyn Withers had nine points off the bench.

The Tar Heels play Wake Forest (13-5, 5-2) on Monday (7 p.m., ESPN) at the Smith Center. Here are some takeaways from UNC’s road win in Massachusetts.

UNC basketball’s defense stifles Boston College

In its first three road games, UNC allowed an average of 55.3 points and limited Pitt, Clemson and NC State to 31.4% shooting. That impressive trend continued for the Tar Heels at Boston College, where UNC limited the Eagles to 35% shooting. Boston College missed 14 of its 17 attempts from 3-point range.

Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram key closing stretch for UNC

UNC’s Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot were sensational in the final minutes to help the Tar Heels slam the door on any comeback attempt from Boston College. They accounted for 14 of UNC’s 16 points in a six-minute stretch and the Eagles got no closer than five points. After a scoreless first half, Bacot scored 10 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds. Ingram had 11 points and 13 boards in a double-double outing.

Tar Heels clean up turnovers in second half

After logging 10 turnovers against Louisville, UNC had nine in the first half against Boston College and led 34-31 at halftime. The Heels cleaned things up in the second half, with freshman guard Elliot Cadeau settling things down. Cadeau finished with eight points and a team-high five assists. Six of UNC’s 11 turnovers were committed by forwards.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley

