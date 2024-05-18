UNC basketball watching five-star recruiting target

One prospect that is high on the UNC basketball program’s 2025 recruiting big board is Link Academy product Jasper Johnson.

The Missouri product recently revealed that he would re-open his recruitment after listing his top schools due to coaching changes this offseason. While that may seem like bad news, for North Carolina they are still considered to be in a good spot.

And on Friday night, the program was keeping tabs on the talented five-star recruit.

Per David Sisk of Rivals, North Carolina’s Jeff Lebo was one of the coaches in attendance to watch Johnson play in Indianapolis at the Nike EYBL event.

Others in attendance were Bruce Pearl, Kenny Payne, Mark Pope, and Greg McDermott among others.

Mark Pope, Bruce Pearl, Kenny Payne, Greg McDermott, Jeff Lebo, Kenny Payne and more courtside to see Team Thad/MOKAN. Kentucky and North Carolina watching Jasper Johnson. @KentuckyRivals @HeelIllustrated #EYBLINDY — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) May 17, 2024

Both Kentucky and UNC are considered legit contenders in the recruitment for Johnson and the Tar Heels would love to land another Link Academy prospect after Elliot Cadeau and James Brown both ended up with the Tar Heels.

Johnson is ranked No. 10 overall, the No. 2 combo guard, and No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire