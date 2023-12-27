UNC basketball watches four-star recruit in 2025 class

As the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to wrap up non-conference play this week and dive right into ACC play, coaches are on the recruiting trail hoping to find talent for future recruiting classes.

On Wednesday, one of the biggest holiday tournaments in the country tipped off in North Carolina with the John Wall Invitational getting underway. And the Tar Heels were in the building to watch recruits. Among the recruits that UNC had their eyes on early was four-star prospect Jackson Keith.

The Durham, North Carolina native is a target for the Tar Heels in the 2025 class and head coach Hubert Davis was among the coaches in attendance to watch him:

UNC head coach Hubert Davis and NC State head coach Kevin Keatts are joined by assistants from LSU, Georgetown, and Notre Dame for this 2025 4⭐️wing #TheJohnWall Live Updates: https://t.co/CseDbq3zWD pic.twitter.com/4dm2KtwPrT — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) December 27, 2023

Joining Davis was NC State’s Kevin Keatts plus coaches from Georgetown, LSU, and Notre Dame per Jamie Shaw of On3.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Keith has a total of 19 offers in his recruitment with Florida State, Illinois, NC State and Georgetown among others showing interest. North Carolina has yet to offer him but it’s a good sign for him getting an offer soon with them watching him.

Keith is ranked No. 67 nationally, the No. 16 small forward and No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

