UNC basketball watches five star commit, four-star target on Thursday

The John Wall Invitational continues on as Thursday provided another full day of games. And the North Carolina Tar Heels were back there watching some recruits perform.

On Thursday, the Tar Heels were represented at a game featuring five-star commit Drake Powell battling four-star recruiting target Cole Cloer. UNC wasn’t the only program in attendance for the game, as they were joined by coaches from NC State, Tennessee, Georgetown, Citadel, Chattanooga and College of Charleston among others.

Powell and Northwood got the best of Cloer and Orange on Thursday as the talented forward scored 17 points in the win. Powell has been committed to North Carolina since September of 2022 and has elevated his game to become a five-star recruit and the top player in UNC’s 2024 class.

Drake Powell (UNC) vs Cole Cloer North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgetown, NC State (4), College of Charleston, Chattanooga, Citadel in attendance. @JohnWallHoliday pic.twitter.com/froDiHUfUX — Derek Murray (@Derek__Murray) December 28, 2023

As for Cloer, the 2026 prospect is among the top players in his class and has landed six offers so far. Despite North Carolina not offering the talented forward just yet, they are showing significant interest in him including watching him on Thursday.

The action continues at the event on Friday.

