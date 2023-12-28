UNC basketball watches battle of top 60 recruits

The first day of the John Wall Invitational is in the books and as one of the premier holiday tournaments in the country, some of the best players in future recruiting classes will play.

On Wednesday, North Carolina was in attendance and watched some top talent in a few different games. After watching class of 2025 four-star small forward, UNC’s coaching staff took in a game later on that included two top 60 recruits as Highland battled Millbrook.

The game featured recruits Nate Ament and Colt Langdon as UNC, Georgetown, NC State, Tennessee, and Villanova were among the schools watching:

Ament is a four-star recruit out of Warrenton, Virginia that plays at Highland and has 15 offers in his recruitment. As for Langdon, he’s a three-star recruit out of Raleigh who has 11 offers so far.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire