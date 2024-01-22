UNC basketball vs. Wake Forest: Prediction, scouting report for Tar Heels-Demon Deacons

UNC basketball welcomes Wake Forest to Chapel Hill on Monday for its second “Big Four” game of the season.

The fourth-ranked Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2) meet at the Dean E. Smith Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff on ESPN.

UNC has won six consecutive ACC games by double digits for the first time since winning 10 league games in a row in 1992-93. Wake Forest has won two of the past three games against the Heels, but both games were in Winston-Salem.

The Deacs have lost 25 of 30 games at the Smith Center, where they haven’t won since 2010. Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ latest meeting with Wake Forest.

UNC basketball’s RJ Davis and Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis are on fire

UNC senior guard RJ Davis has averaged 18.5 points in four games against Wake Forest, including 27 points in last season’s win at the Smith Center. Davis is averaging an ACC-best 20.2 points per game and has made multiple 3-pointers in 15 straight games to match a UNC record. Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis has lived up to the hype with the Deacs. Sallis is averaging a team-high 17.7 points, with five 3-pointers in two of his last three games.

Wake Forest’s 3-pointers and turnovers

The Demon Deacons did everything right in a 90-65 rout of Louisville over the weekend, and welcomed back sharpshooter Damari Monsanto. With 18 three-pointers, Wake Forest matched its second-best total in program history. Hunter Sallis drained five and Monsanto had four treys in his first game of the season.

The Demon Deacons are 11th nationally in 3-point percentage (39.3%), but 104th in turnover percentage (16.2%). Wake is averaging 15.4 turnovers across its five losses, including 18.5 turnovers in its last two ACC defeats.

Which defense shows up for Tar Heels, Demon Deacons?

In its two ACC losses, Wake Forest allowed an average of 85 points. In its five ACC wins, Wake Forest allowed an average of 67 points. ACC opponents haven't scored more than 70 points in seven games against the Tar Heels. UNC hasn’t allowed more than 70 points since back-to-back losses to UConn and Kentucky

UNC vs. Wake Forest score prediction

UNC 83, Wake Forest 75: The Demon Deacons will end the Tar Heels’ streak of double-digit wins, but UNC will get more stops to stay undefeated at the Dean Dome.

