UNC basketball vs. Wagner live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team opens its March Madness bracket against the Wagner Seahawks on Thursday in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff between the Tar Heels (27-7) and the Seahawks (17-15) is set for 2:45 p.m. at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, and the game will be televised on CBS. Wagner earned a 71-68 against Howard at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

Overall, Carolina is 31-2 in the round of 64. The Heels haven't lost to a double-digit seed in the opening round since 1999 against Weber State.

The winner will play No. 8 Mississippi State (21-14) or No. 9 Michigan State (19-14) on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16, which will be played in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and score updates from UNC's opening game of the NCAA Tournament.

UNC vs Wagner live score updates in NCAA first round

Check here for live score updates for UNC vs. Wagner in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

What channel is UNC vs Wagner on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel : CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, FUBO (free trial)

North Carolina will tip off vs. Wagner on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.. Announcers for the game are Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heels Sports Network. Jason Benetti and Casey Jacobsen will have the call on Westwood Radio.

UNC vs Wagner start time, TV info, location

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV info: CBS

Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

UNC vs. Wagner preview

UNC: Led by veterans Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, the Tar Heels earned their first outright ACC regular-season championship since 2017. Known for its defense throughout the season, UNC is a No. 1 seed for the 18th time in program history. If Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan and Elliot Cadeau get going, UNC has a chance to get to the Final Four.

Wagner: The Seahawks held off Howard in a three-point victory at the First Four in Ohio for the program's first NCAA Tournament victory. Like UNC, Wagner has leaned on its defense of late but is led by Tahron Allen (10.7 ppg) offensively.

UNC vs Wagner betting odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM.

Spread: UNC is a 25.5-point favorite

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 133.5 points

UNC vs Wagner prediction, game picks

UNC 92, Wagner 69: Aside from first-game jitters, the Tar Heels shouldn't face many problems Thursday against a Wagner team that has seven scholarship players. UNC's reserves should get plenty of playing time in the second half.

UNC vs Wagner injury updates

UNC: The Tar Heels don't have any injury concerns ahead of their NCAA Tournament opener.

Wagner: The Seahawks have been limited to seven scholarship players throughout conference play and have not had a live practice since Dec. 27.

UNC vs Wagner stats

NORTH CAROLINA

PPG: 81.5

PPG allowed: 70.2

FG% 44.9%

3PT% : 35.4%

KenPom ranking: 9

WAGNER

PPG: 63.8

PPG allowed: 62.1

FG% 39.6%

3PT% : 32.6%

KenPom ranking: 289

UNC vs Wagnerchampionship odds

Odds according to BetMGM.

UNC: (+1300)

WAGNER: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Below is a look at UNC's recent schedule. Find the Tar Heels' full schedule here.

March 2 vs. NC State W, 79-70

March 5 vs. Notre Dame W, 84-51

March 9 at Duke W, 84-79

March 14 vs. Florida State W, 92-67

March 15 vs. Pitt W, 72-65

March 16 vs. NC State L, 84-76

Wagner basketball schedule

Below is a look at Wagner's recent schedule. Find the Seahawks' full schedule here.

March 2 vs. FDU L, 57-54

March 6 at Sacred Heart W, 60-57

March 9 at CCSU W, 66-56

March 12 at Merrimack W, 54-47

March 19 vs Howard W, 71-68

