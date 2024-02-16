UNC basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Prediction, scouting report for Tar Heels

Following losses in three of its last five games, UNC basketball is trending in the wrong direction.

The seventh-ranked Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC) will aim for a reset Saturday at 2 p.m. (ACC Network) against Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7) at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Coming off a loss at Syracuse, UNC has come back to the pack in the ACC standings. The Heels are 8-1 against the Hokies at the Smith Center, but Virginia Tech has won back-to-back games in the series.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels return home to face the Hokies.

UNC has to limit Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla, Hunter Cattoor

Guards have crippled UNC’s defense in its last three losses. The primary guards for Georgia Tech, Clemson and Syracuse averaged 35.6 points on 46% shooting against the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech’s strength is its backcourt with veterans Sean Pedulla (15.8 ppg) and Hunter Cattoor (14.5 ppg), both of whom make at least 36% of their 3-pointers. The Heels have to find a way to slow down that duo.

Armando Bacot and improving Tar Heels’ free-throw, two-point shooting

In addition to its recent defensive problems, UNC’s two-point offense and lack of free throws are among the most notable issues. The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their two-point shots, including 47.2% of their layups, in the last three losses. UNC also has to get back to the free-throw line, where it’s made 75.1% of its attempts. The Heels are shooting 69.8% from the charity stripe in their last three losses and attempted a season-low 11 freebies at Syracuse. UNC is 8-2 this season when Armando Bacot attempts at least six free throws.

Tyler Nickel’s return to UNC

Tyler Nickel, a former Tar Heel, is averaging the fourth-most minutes (24.7) in his first season at Virginia Tech. There’s no doubt Nickel, who is averaging 9.0 points and shooting 41.6% from 3-point range, will be fired up in his return to UNC. The 6-foot-7 Virginia native averaged 6.0 minutes as a freshman for the Tar Heels. He’s coming off a 15-point performance in the Hokies’ win against Florida State.

UNC vs. Virginia Tech score prediction

UNC 83, Virginia Tech 73: The Hokies have lost three of their last four games and are 1-6 on the road. This should be a get-right game for the Tar Heels, who need to get back to their defensive identity and attacking the basket offensively.

