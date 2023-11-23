UNC basketball vs. Villanova: How to watch Thursday’s game

The North Carolina men’s basketball team will play Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament second round taking place in the Bahamas.

It was quite a scare for UNC in round one of the tournament after falling behind Northern Iowa in the first half. Thankfully for Tar Heel fans, the scare didn’t last long, with UNC declawing the UNI Panthers in the second period.

There is a handful of exciting matching-ups that could come out of this tournament, and we already get a great second round with UNC looking for revenge from 2016. Let’s take a look at how to watch North Carolina’s second round.

UNC-VILLANOVA, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (4-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Villanova (4-1)

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Imperial Arena in Atlantis Paradise Island resort

TV: ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire