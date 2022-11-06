UNC Basketball vs. UNCW game preview, info, prediction and more

It’s finally basketball season.

The 2022-23 college basketball season tips off on Monday as the North Carolina Tar Heels begin their quest for redemption following a loss in the national championship a year ago. And first up on the list is UNC-Wilmington.

The two teams will tip off the season on Monday night in the Dean Dome with a 9 pm EST start. It’s the first non-conference game of the year for the Tar Heels and the first of two in the week as they will also play on Friday.

It’s no secret that UNC comes into this season with high expectations and rightfully so. With four of five starters back from last season plus the addition of Pete Nance, a good freshman class and more bench depth, the buzz is there in Chapel Hill as a preseason favorite to win it all.

Now, how they handle the buzz is the biggest question. And we will find out on Monday night as they need to come out strong and have a good showing in the opener.

Something to watch

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Puff Johnson (14) during a break in play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The rotations. We know the five starters right now for Hubert Davis and his squad but the roles off the bench will be very interesting. We figure that Seth Trimble and D’Marco Dunn will get early minutes off of the bench, but after that? Well, that’s still to be answered.

Puff Johnson is expected to be in the mix as well but he’s dealing with an injury and will be a game-time decision.

I’ll be curious to see how Davis handles things in this first game as well as the season moving forward.

Key to the game

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels directs his team against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Story continues

Get off to a hot start. Don’t let a team you should beat hang around and let them have confidence. That’s the one thing UNC can’t do.

UNC should stick to their game and they will be fine. They have the talent to get out to a big lead and hold it, they just need to execute. Don’t let the fact that it’s a season opener change anything, either.

What you need to know

WHAT? UNC Wilmington (0-0) AT North Carolina (0-0)

WHEN? Monday, , 9 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? 2019. UNC 78, UNCW 62

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 5-0

PREDICTION? UNC 88, UNCW 68

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire