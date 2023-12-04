UNC Basketball vs. UConn: Game info, preview, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business last week with a 2-0 showing including a win over Tennessee and Florida State at home. While UNC dominated the first half against the Volunteers and had to hold on in the second half, it was almost the opposite against the Seminoles, needing a big second-half run to win.

Now, this week the Tar Heels hit the road as they head to New York City for the Jimmy V Classic.

Waiting for them at Madison Square Garden is the defending national champion UConn Huskies who suffered their first loss of the year on Friday night at Kansas. The Huskies look good early on this season and if there’s any such thing as a ‘good loss’, Friday’s to Kansas was it.

Both teams are playing some really good basketball early on and will look to continue that. A big win against a good-ranked opponent would go a long ways for the Tar Heels or Huskies. Let’s get into our preview for Tuesday night’s showdown in the Garden.

Key to Victory

Dec 2, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) shoots as Florida State Seminoles forward Baba Miller (11) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Three-point line. Neither team is a great three-point shooting team but going into this game, UNC is 91st in the country at 36 percent compared to UConn who is 204th at 32 percent per game.

At times, North Carolina has been streaky from the three-point line but when they do get hot, they get really hot. Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, and R.J. Davis are UNC’s best threats from the three-point line and if they can get going early on, it should bode well for the Tar Heels.

Something to watch

Nov 17, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Can Armando Bacot get going? The forward is averaging 16.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season, and he’s playing very well. But since UNC hit the Bahamas, he’s had 20 points in just one game, coming against Tennessee.

He only had 8 against Villanova and 9 against Arkansas but rebounded well against the Volunteers and had a solid game against Florida State.

In a big game, UNC really needs Bacot to step up and dominate the paint against UConn.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (7-1) vs. UConn (7-1)

WHEN? Tuesday, Dec. 4th. 9:00 p.m. ET

WHERE? Madison Square Garden in New York City

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? UNC won 77-70 on Feb. 13, 2005

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 5-1.

PREDICTION? UConn 72, UNC 70

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire