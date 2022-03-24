UNC basketball vs. UCLA Sweet 16 game: Tipoff time, how to watch on TV
No. 8 seed UNC men's basketball continues its march in March Madness into a Sweet 16 showdown against No. 4 seed UCLA.
North Carolina started its NCAA Tournament run with a bang. The Tar Heels beat Marquette by more than 30 points in the opening round while setting a school record in an NCAA game by converting 13 3-pointers.
From there, UNC hung on to an upset win in overtime against No. 1 seed Baylor. North Carolina effectively dedicated the victory to ejected big man Brady Manek.
The Tar Heels will need another upset (at least in terms of tournament seeding) against Pac-12 power UCLA.
Game time
Tipoff: Approximately 9:39 p.m. ET, Friday, March 25
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV channel
UNC's Sweet 16 game against UCLA will be televised on CBS.
Online live stream
CBS can be streamed online via their website by signing in with your television provider or your Paramount+ account.
UNC basketball vs. UCLA series history
All time against the UCLA Bruins, the North Carolina Tar Heels have a 10-3 record, according to Sports Reference data. These two storied programs last met in December 2019, a 74-64 win for UNC on their home court.
