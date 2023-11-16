UNC basketball vs. UC Riverside: Scouting report, prediction

North Carolina basketball has one more home game before flying to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The 20th-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) host UC Riverside (1-2) at 8 p.m. Friday in a game that will be televised on ACC Network.

Coming off a 90-68 win against Lehigh at the Dean E. Smith Center, UNC will aim to avoid a letdown against the Highlanders before facing its first Power Five opponents during Thanksgiving week.

The Tar Heels have won 14 straight against non-ACC opponents at the Smith Center. Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for UNC’s game against UC Riverside.

RJ Davis raining 3-pointers for UNC basketball

Armando Bacot made the headlines against Lehigh with the third 20-point, 20-rebound of his career, but fellow veteran RJ Davis shared top honors with 22 points. Davis continues to do most of his damage with mid-range jumpers and 3-pointers. The senior guard made 3-of-6 treys against the Mountain Hawks, improving UNC’s record to 10-3 in games in which Davis shoots 50% from beyond the arc. He’s had multiple 3s in six of the last seven games.

Harrison Ingram showing off versatility for Tar Heels

Following an injury-plagued campaign for Pete Nance last season, UNC is getting consistent production from Harrison Ingram, the Tar Heels’ “stretch four” this season. Through two games, Ingram is averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The Stanford transfer is also making 50% of his shots.

Let’s see more of Jae’Lyn Withers

He doesn’t have eye-popping numbers through two games with the Tar Heels, but Louisville transfer Jae’Lyn Withers has made a positive impact each time he’s stepped on the court. Withers had four points and three rebounds in 13 minutes, showing off his slashing ability in attacking the basket and displaying his defensive acumen.

UNC vs. UC Riverside score prediction

UNC 88, UC Riverside 60: The Heels let Radford and Lehigh hang around for a bit before pulling away late. UNC needs to have a strong game from start to finish before the Bahamas.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. UC Riverside: Scouting report, prediction