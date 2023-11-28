UNC basketball vs. Tennessee: How to watch midweek ACC-SEC Challenge clash

If you’re a UNC basketball fan, buckle up.

The men’s squad is about to enter the toughest portion of its schedule, with four of its next five matchups against ranked teams.

First up on Carolina’s five-game gauntlet is Tennessee, who comes to Chapel Hill on Wednesday, Nov. 29 for a 7:15 p.m. ET tip-off. This game will be part of the new ACC-SEC Challenge, which replaces the ACC-Big 10 and SEC-Big 12 Challenges.

UNC captured third place in the Battle 4 Atlantis, beating another SEC school in Arkansas by 15 points. Tennessee comes into the matchup with two straight losses, but they were against two of the country’s best teams in Kansas.

This type of test will really show the true colors of both programs. I think it’s safe to say, though, that Carolina and Tennessee are both strong.

Who knows, these two might even meet up come NCAA Tournament time.

If you can’t make it to Chapel Hill tomorrow night, we’re here to tell you how to tune in.

UNC-Tennessee, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (5-1) vs. Tennessee (4-2)

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (84 or 85)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire