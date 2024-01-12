UNC Basketball vs. Syracuse: How to watch Saturday’s matinee

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to avoid a letdown spot on Saturday as they return home to face off against Syracuse in the Dean Dome.

UNC is coming off another road win, beating NC State on Wednesday night for their third-straight road win. With a 4-0 record, UNC currently sits atop the Atlantic Coast Conference as the only unbeaten team in the conference.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is 2-2 in conference play but 11-4 overall. They are coming off a home win against Boston College on Wednesday and are looking to keep the win streak going. Both teams could use a big early season win here in January.

UNC-SYRACUSE, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: Syracuse (11-4, 2-2 ACC) AT North Carolina (12-3, 4-0 ACC)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 12:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

