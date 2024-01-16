UNC Basketball vs. Syracuse: Game preview, info, prediction and more

Very few teams are playing better basketball than the North Carolina Tar Heels right now.

UNC is asserting itself as one of the top college programs – not just in the ACC, but the entire country.

Carolina teased fans it could be a special team way back in November, when it dropped 100 points on fifth-ranked Tennessee. The final score was much closer than it probably should’ve been (100-92), but it was nonetheless an impressive UNC victory.

Besides consecutive losses to Kentucky and UConn – both among the sport’s top teams – since then, the Tar Heels have triumphed against Florida State, previously-undefeated Oklahoma, Charleston Southern, Pitt, a ranked Clemson program, NC State and Syracuse. Star shooting guard RJ Davis has transformed from leading scorer to potential National Player of the Year candidate, Armando Bacot seems to have finally found his groove, transfers are proving super-valuable and – who would’ve ever guessed it – the defense is playing lights-out.

Carolina gets a significantly easier challenge this Wednesday, with a struggling Louisville squad coming to the Dean Dome for a 9 p.m. tip-off. The Cardinals are one season removed from a 4-28 campaign, their first with single-digit win totals since 1941-2942.

This is the same Louisville program that, most recently in the Rick Pitino era (2001-2017), won the now-vacated 2013 NCAA Championship.

Wednesday is the game of game, however, that UNC could easily overlook and be embarrassed in. I like to call these types of games, “trap games.”

What does Carolina need to do for its seventh win in a row?

Key to victory for UNC

It worked really well for the Tar Heels on Saturday against Syracuse, so I’ll say it again – spreading the rock around.

Five different UNC players, led by 22 from RJ Davis, scored in double-digits. Jae’Lyn Withers, typically one of Carolina’s top bench producers, recorded his second 10-point outing of the season. Jalen Washington, who’ll likely step into Armando Bacot’s starting center role next year, reached double-figures for the third time this season.

If the Tar Heels get rolling against the Cardinals, don’t be surprised to see even more players hit double-digits.

Something to watch

Let’s see how well UNC head coach Hubert Davis prepares his players for this game.

As I mentioned earlier, Wednesday is the classic game Carolina could overlook and end up with an embarrassing loss. I don’t think that’ll happen, particularly given how embarrassing last year was, but it’s something to watch for.

What you need to know

WHAT? UNC (13-3, 5-0 ACC) vs. Louisville (6-10, 1-4)

WHEN? Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 193 or 387)

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? UNC won 72-68 on 1/24/23 in Chapel Hill

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads, 19-6

PREDICTION? UNC 87, Louisville 59

