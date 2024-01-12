UNC Basketball vs. Syracuse: Game preview, info, prediction and more

On Saturday afternoon inside the Dean Dome, two college basketball heavyweights will battle each other in a crucial ACC matchup.

UNC, in the midst of a 5-game win streak and fresh off a comfortable win against rival NC State, will be hosting Syracuse for a 12 p.m. tip.

This is the most balanced Carolina (12-3, 4-0) team I’ve watched in recent memory. It’s not just one player – like Cole Anthony – trying to do all the scoring. Instead, you’ll have RJ Davis raining threes one night, Armando Bacot recording yet another double-double, or Harrison Ingram dominating the boards in an all-around defensive effort.

The Tar Heels are winning a lot of games this season, particularly since we entered the New Year, thanks to their defense. UNC held a ranked Clemson team to 55 points last Saturday, then a high-scoring NC State team to just 54 points Wednesday night.

Offense is there every night for Carolina, but defense has impressed the most.

Even with former star sharpshooter Joe Girard transferring to Clemson in the offseason, Syracuse is doing just fine. The Orange (11-4, 2-2), who have several quality wins (LSU, Colgate, Oregon) under their belts, are coming off a 10-point road victory at Boston College.

Judah Mintz, an ACC Player of the Year candidate, leads Syracuse offensively with 18.5 points per game. JJ Starling, Chris Bell and Maliq Brown all average double figures, but only two more players average over five points per game.

The Orange have scored 80 points in five of their past seven games, meaning UNC’s defense will have another tough task.

Let’s take a deeper dive into what you should look out for Saturday.

Key to victory for UNC

Jan 10, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55)

I know we just said it before, but defense is going to win Carolina Saturday’s game.

The Tar Heels limited Clemson to just 1-of-18 from outside last Saturday,4 then held NC State to under 27 percent shooting for the entire game.

UNC forward Harrison Ingram was a beast on the boards Wednesday night, leading all players with 19 rebounds. DJ Horne, the Wolfpack’s leading scorer, recorded just six points on two made field goals and free throws apiece.

Carolina’s defensive attention will shift towards Judah Mintz on Saturday night, with the young stud able to score from anywhere on the court.

Something to watch

Elliot Cadeau #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels

Elliot Cadeau, UNC’s super-talented, 5-star freshman point guard, has flip-flopped between the starting lineup and sixth man this season.

With performances like Wednesday night’s, which include six assists and scoring in double-digits (11 points) for just the third time all year, Cadeau has a strong case to remain a starter.

In a game which Davis and Cormac Ryan struggled shooting from the field, Cadeau’s output could honestly be seen as a difference-maker on the scoresheet.

Let’s see what Cadeau does for an encore.

What you need to know

WHAT? UNC (12-3, 4-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (11-4, 2-2)

WHEN? Saturday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 194 or 387)

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? UNC won 72-68 on 1/24/23 in Chapel Hill

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads, 16-6

PREDICTION? UNC 82, Syracuse 63

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire