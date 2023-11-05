UNC Basketball vs. Radford: Game preview, info, prediction and more

Just one more day, Tar Heel fans – the official start of basketball season.

UNC begins its 2023-2024 slate on Monday, Nov. 6 against the Radford Highlanders. Carolina’s enjoyed some major success in limited action vs. Radford – a 101-58 victory in its opening game of the 2009 NCAA Tournament, plus a 95-50 domination in 2016 at home.

There’s a lot of reason to be optimistic – not only about this game, but about the Tar Heels’ season as a whole. Carolina has a significantly more experienced team this season, headlined by star returners Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis. Hubert Davis hit another ace in the recruiting trail, picking up 5-star point guard Elliot Cadeau to start.

UNC missed the NCAA Tournament last after, becoming the first Preseason Number One ranked team to do so, but last season is in the past. It’s time to press reset and go up against the 3-time, Big South Champion Highlanders.

Radford is no slouch coming into tomorrow’s matchup. The Highlanders are coming off a 21-15 (12-6) campaign, in which they made a run to the College Basketball Invitational semifinals against Campbell University, plus five of their players are either seniors or graduate students.

Who will move to 1-0? What does Carolina need to do for a season-opening win?

Key to victory for UNC

Shoot

Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) takes a shot against the Boston College Eagles during the first half of the second round of the ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Making perimeter shots.

It’s no secret the 3-point ball has killed UNC in recent years, as very few players have shown the ability to consistently make shots from deep.

There is one guy you can count on to make a deep shot for Carolina – senior guard R.J. Davis. He led the Tar Heels in 3-point percentage (.362) last year, but won’t be the only UNC player who can shoot it from deep.

Carolina also brings in Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan and Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram, both who are shooting over 30% from deep.

Something to watch

Jan 14, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kamari Lands (22) steals the ball from North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jalen Washington (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

How much UNC head coach Hubert Davis utilizes his bench.

Davis came under a ton of scrutiny last year for only rolling five deep, which hurt the Tar Heels late in their ACC slate. Starters looked gassed at times – you have to wonder if fatigue was part of UNC’s massive disappointment.

Davis’ poor bench utilization led to seven players transferring out, including key reserve Puff Johnson.

Carolina has signifcantly more talent on its bench this year, headlined by Louisville transfer Jae’Lyn Withers and Brown transfer Paxson Wojcik.

There could be a point in Monday’s game where UNC gets ahead by 10+ possessions. Davis will want to play his bench then, setting the tone for a successful season.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (0-0) vs. Radford (0-0)

WHEN? Monday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? UNC -17.5

LAST MEETING? Dec. 4, 2016. UNC 95, Radford 50

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 2-0

PREDICTION? UNC 85, Radford 57

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire