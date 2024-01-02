UNC Basketball vs. Pitt: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels are back on the court Tuesday night as they continue Atlantic Coast Conference play. And they are out for revenge.

UNC begins a three-game road trip by heading to Pitt on Tuesday to face the Panthers and they have lost three straight to the program including two last season. The Panthers have had North Carolina’s number as of late, winning some close battles over the past two years under Jeff Capel.

For the Tar Heels, not only do they want to buck the trend of losing to the Panthers but they want to move to 2-0 in conference play and get this road trip off to a good start.

Coming off two wins including one over a ranked Oklahoma team and then a non-conference win, UNC sits at 9-3 overall and is the No. 8 team in the nation. Meanwhile, on the other side, the Panthers are 9-4 overall and 0-2 in ACC play early on.

Pitt lost to Clemson in early December and then most recently, lost to Syracuse at the end of December. Despite the struggles in conference play early, Pitt is a solid team that can be scrappy and is very capable of pulling off the upset as we’ve seen the past few years.

Key to Victory

Dominate the paint. Pitt is one of the better teams on the boards early on this season, rebounding at a rate of 55 percent this season. The Tar Heels are traditionally a good rebounding team but at times this season, they have struggled in that area.

If they want to win this game, they need to dominate the paint and need their big men like Armando Bacot and Jalen Washington to have big games.

Something to watch

Three-point shooting. Pitt is one of the best teams in the nation defensively on three-pointers. Opponents are only making 25.3 percent of their attempts from the three-point line this season which is second best in the country going into this game.

On the other side, UNC is shooting 36.7 percent from the three-point line which is 54th in the country to date. This very well could decide the game overall.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (9-3, 1-0 in ACC) AT Pitt (9-4, 0-2 in ACC)

WHEN? Tuesday, Jan 2 at 7 p.m. ET

WHERE? Petersen Events Center

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 84 or 199)

LINE? UNC -3.5

LAST MEETING? Pitt def. UNC 65-64 on Feb. 1, 2023 in Chapel Hill

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 15-7

PREDICTION? UNC 73, Pitt 69

