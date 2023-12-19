UNC basketball vs. Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational: Scouting report, prediction

UNC basketball will carry a two-game losing streak Wednesday to Charlotte for a matchup with unbeaten Oklahoma.

The 11th-ranked Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) and seventh-ranked Sooners (10-0) play at 9 p.m. (ESPN) in the second game of the Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center. The Florida women will play Michigan at 7 p.m. Wednesday before UNC and Oklahoma take the court.

Oklahoma is one of four undefeated teams remaining at the Division I level. The Tar Heels are 3-0 in the all-time series against the Sooners, but the squads haven’t played since the 2009 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

UNC has won 86% of its games in Charlotte, including 15 of 17 at the Spectrum Center. Those two losses occurred in the past five years.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels' matchup with Oklahoma in the second annual Jumpman Invitational.

What’s wrong with UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot?

With six turnovers for just the second time in his career, Armando Bacot had one of his worst performances as a Tar Heel against Kentucky. This season, Bacot has three games with single-digit points in which he played for at least 28 minutes. He had five such games in his previous four seasons.

Led by Otega Oweh, Oklahoma is balanced and playing elite defense

In its four wins against Power Five opponents – Iowa, USC, Providence and Arkansas – Oklahoma allowed an average of 64.5 points. The Sooners are eighth in defensive efficiency and fourth in 3-point defense, limiting opponents to 25.6% from beyond the arc. Picked to finish 12th out of 14 teams in the Big 12 preseason poll, Oklahoma has eight players averaging at least seven points per game.

Sophomore guard Otega Oweh leads the way on both ends with averages of 14.9 points and 2.4 steals per game. Oweh is coming off a seven-steal performance, the most by a Sooner since 1999.

RJ Davis can’t be the Tar Heels’ leading rebounder

Senior guard RJ Davis continues to play at an All-American level for the Tar Heels. With 27 points against Kentucky, Davis is the first player to lead the team in scoring for six straight games since Justin Jackson (2016-17). But Davis, who led UNC with seven rebounds against Kentucky, can’t be the Tar Heels’ leading rebounder as a 6-foot guard.

UNC ranks in the 100s, according to KenPom.com, in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. That hasn’t happened since Matt Doherty’s three seasons in the early 2000s. After logging two double-double performances in the Bahamas, Harrison Ingram hasn’t had more than six rebounds in the last four games. UNC needs more from everyone on the boards.

UNC vs. Oklahoma score prediction

UNC 77, Oklahoma 72: The Sooners are balanced and good on both ends, but they haven’t faced a team like the Tar Heels yet. In a not-so-neutral environment, UNC should have the boost to breakthrough with a big-time win before Christmas.

