UNC Basketball vs. Oklahoma: Game info, preview, prediction and more

For the first time since Saturday, Dec. 2, the UNC men’s basketball team will play a game in North Carolina.

The Tar Heels will take on Oklahoma inside the Spectrum Center, at 9 p.m. ET, in Wednesday’s highly-anticipated Jumpman Invitational. The Sooners, who currently sit at seventh in the latest AP Poll, are 10-0 with signature wins over Providence, Arkansas, USC and Iowa.

UNC’s played a significantly tougher schedule than Oklahoma, facing the likes of Villanova, UConn and Kentucky, but sits at 7-3 and 11th in the AP Poll. A Tar Heel victory against a strong Sooners team would be the perfect bounce-back, but the Heels need to get more balanced production, excel in areas they’re typically strong in, plus not commit late-game mistakes.

Carolina and Oklahoma haven’t played since the 2009 NCAA Tournament, but both have become accustomed to deep runs over the past several years. The Sooners came close to their first National Title in 2016, making the Final Four, while UNC is two years removed from a title game appearance against Kansas.

Will this matchup start a new rivalry? Who knows, but it’ll pit two high-scoring squads against each each.

Let’s dive into a couple things you should be looking out for in Wednesday’s clash.

Key to victory for UNC

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner (21) attempts layup shot against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

If you watched Saturday’s game against Kentucky, you probably noticed that Armando Bacot was virtually a non-factor.

Despite making 75% of his field goals and free throw attempts, Bacot attempted just four of each. He scored just nine total points, one off his season-low of eight, set in the loss to Villanova.

Bacot was also neutralized on the glass, grabbing just six rebounds. He was outplayed by a talented – but significantly younger – Aaron Bradshaw.

Carolina’s best big man, who made a well-received decision to “run it back” for one more year, can’t be held to single-digit point and rebound totals if UNC wants to win. There’s got to be something the Tar Heel guards can do to involve their explosive, fifth-year center.

Something to watch

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Ugonna Onyenso (33) blocks the shot by North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

If it weren’t for ill-timed mistakes, there’s a good chance UNC beats Kentucky on Saturday.

A fumbled rebound and a backcourt violation, though, ended Carolina’s chances of completing the 12-point, second-half comeback.

Oklahoma’s another strong team in the Tar Heels’ gauntlet of a non-conference schedule. The Sooners, sporting a strong defense and equally-impressive offense, will make Carolina pay for its mistakes.

If UNC can minimize its blunders, particularly late in Wednesday’s game, it can survive and come out with a win.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (7-3) vs. Oklahoma (10-0

WHEN? Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET

WHERE? Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 84 or 199)

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? UNC won 72-60 on Sunday, March 29, 2009

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 3-0

PREDICTION? UNC 82, Oklahoma 72

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire