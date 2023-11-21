UNC basketball vs. Northern Iowa: How to watch Friday’s game

The North Carolina men’s basketball will face off against Northern Iowa in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, on Wednesday at noon.

The unique game will take place in Paradise Island, Bahama, a part of the 12-game, 3-day tournament that features some notable programs. Along with UNC, the tournament will host Michigan, Stanford, Villanova, Arizona, Ole Miss and more.

There is a handful of exciting matching-ups that could come out of this tournament depending on the Tar Heels play. Let’s take a look at how to watch North Carolina’s first round.

UNC-NORTHERN IOWA, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (3-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Northern Iowa (1-2)

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Imperial Arena in Atlantis Paradise Island resort

TV: ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire