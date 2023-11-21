UNC basketball vs. Northern Iowa at Battle 4 Atlantis: Scouting report, prediction

UNC basketball plays Northern Iowa in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Tar Heels (3-0) start the three-day event in the Bahamas at noon (ESPN) Wednesday against the Panthers (1-2) inside Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

Coming off a 77-52 win against UC Riverside, UNC will look to win a Thanksgiving tournament for the first time since snagging top honors at the Maui Invitational in 2016.

This will be the Tar Heels’ third appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They had a third-place finish in 2019 and a fifth-place finish in 2014.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for UNC’s game against Northern Iowa.

Cormac Ryan, UNC basketball’s 3-point shooting

UNC is shooting 31% from 3-point range through three games. After making 35% of their attempts from beyond the arc against Radford, the Tar Heels went a combined 11 of 38 (28.9%) against Lehigh and UC Riverside. After making a trio of treys in his UNC debut, Cormac Ryan has missed his last eight shots from long range. Teams have made 41.9% of their 3s against Northern Iowa, so there’s an opportunity to boost those numbers.

TAR HEELS' KEYS IN BAHAMAS: UNC basketball’s keys to winning Battle 4 Atlantis

BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS PREVIEW: Battle 4 Atlantis schedule, bracket, prediction: Is UNC basketball the favorite?

UNC BASKETBALL RECRUIT: How UNC basketball recruit Drake Powell went from unknown to unleashed as an elite player

Armando Bacot’s history with Tar Heels at Battle 4 Atlantis

It might be hard to believe, but Armando Bacot was a freshman at one point. During his first season, Bacot and the Tar Heels competed in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis. He averaged 13.6 points and 11 rebounds in three games. Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds in a win against Alabama, six points and six rebounds in a loss to Michigan and a season-high 23 points to go with 12 rebounds in a win vs. Oregon.

Nate Heise back from injury for Northern Iowa

Through their first three games, the Panthers’ lone win came against Loras — a Division III college in Iowa. In losses to North Texas and South Florida, junior guard Nate Heise averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Heise only played two games last season due to a hand injury.

UNC vs. Northern Iowa score prediction

UNC 84, Northern Iowa 70: The Tar Heels will knock down some 3s and get to the line often against Northern Iowa to set up a semifinal matchup with Texas Tech or Villanova.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. Northern Iowa: Scouting report, prediction