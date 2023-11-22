UNC Basketball vs. Northern Iowa: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program returns to the court on Wednesday to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener in the Bahamas. UNC will tip off the holiday tournament against Northern Iowa as they are set to play three games in three days.

And UNC is looking to make a statement early on.

After winning their first three non-conference games, the schedule gets tougher for the Tar Heels. That begins this week at the Battle 4 Atlantis when they face off against Northern Iowa and then two other teams.

This is a chance for the Tar Heels to get to 6-0 early on the year and claim the Battle 4 Atlantis, building momentum for the rest of the year. UNC will be tested in this event and we will learn some more about Hubert Davis’ team early on.

As UNC gets ready for Wednesday’s game, let’s get into our preview for the Tar Heels and Panthers.

Key to Victory

Nov 17, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis and forward Armando Bacot (5) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Get up early and don’t let the foot off the gas. The Tar Heels can’t let Northern Iowa get comfortable early in this one and hang around in this game. This is a team the Tar Heels should beat and if they can get up early on them, it puts the pressure on Northern Iowa.

Already we have seen UNC let teams hang around in the first half during games this year. Thankfully, they haven’t been upset yet and have used big second half to win games. But here, we want to see them grab the lead and leave no doubt.

Something to watch

Nov 12, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts near the end of the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Three-point shooting. North Carolina has struggled from the perimeter this year shooting the ball. They are 18 of 58 from the three-point line this season, shooting 31 percent which is 225th in the country.

This is an area they have really struggled in the past few years under Hubert Davis. At some point, this has to be fixed. Let’s hope they can find a groove from that area and get back on track.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (3-0) vs. Northern Iowa (1-2)

WHEN? Wednesday, Nov. 22. 12 p.m. ET

WHERE? Imperial Arena in Bahamas

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? UNC -11.5

LAST MEETING? UNC won 86-69 on Nov. 10, 2017

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 2-1

PREDICTION? UNC 82, Northern Iowa 68

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire