UNC Basketball vs. NC State: Game day betting odds

The UNC men’s basketball program are 3.5-point favorites in a matchup with conference rivals NC State, on Wednesday.

Outside of bragging rights, both teams are currently 3-0 in conference play and will be playing for the top spot in the ACC. It marks the first time since 1974 that both teams enter the meeting with at least three wins in conference play without a loss.

UNC will be an enemy territory in front of a sold-out hostile NC State crowd, yet due to recent success in road wins against Pitt and Clemson, the Tar Heels find themselves as the favorites. Bad blood has been brewing between these two programs, with players trading shots in the past, this game should surely live up to its hype.

The other bet to watch is the under/over for total points, with the spread set at 154.5. The outcome of reaching this number will depend on the referee’s whistle or lack thereof. Despite having the second most free throw attempts in the ACC (353), UNC had a season-low 12 free throws in their last win, even with the Tar Heels attacking the paint against Clemson.

Both teams are high-scoring offenses, with UNC averaging 83.6 points per game and NC State averaging 77.7.

How to Watch

Here is when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Jan. 10, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network

