UNC basketball vs. NC State: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC rivalry

UNC basketball can take another step toward an ACC regular-season championship this weekend against NC State.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 ACC) welcome the Wolfpack (17-11, 9-8) to the Smith Center on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN) for the penultimate home game of the season.

UNC is 30-7 against NC State in Chapel Hill, including five wins in a row. The Heels pulled away in the latter stages of a 67-54 win against State in Raleigh on Jan. 10.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ 246th matchup with the Wolfpack.

Will Harrison Ingram build on UNC basketball record?

Harrison Ingram made UNC basketball history in his debut against NC State, pulling down 19 rebounds for the most ever by a Tar Heel against the Wolfpack. That performance was the beginning of a stretch that has seen Ingram grab double-digit rebounds in 12 of the last 16 games. He had double-digit boards in two of the first 16 games. Ingram, who has consecutive games with single-digit points, could also be in line for a breakout offensive game. The last time he had two such performances, Ingram followed with at least 10 points in five straight games.

NC State basketball’s DJ Horne has to be special

Entering its game at UNC, NC State has a 1.4% chance of making the 2024 NCAA Tournament, according to BartTorvik.com. If the Wolfpack wants any chance of getting back in the mix, it has to win in Chapel Hill. The formula for an upset starts with Wolfpack guard DJ Horne, who averaged 24.1 points in February. Horne had six points, missing 14 of 16 shots in the first game against UNC.

Bet on big performance for Armando Bacot

In his last three games against NC State at the Smith Center, Armando Bacot has averaged 19.3 points and 13 rebounds. Last season, Bacot had 23 points and 18 boards, becoming UNC’s all-time leading rebounder in the process. Expect another big-time performance for Bacot in his final home game against the Pack.

UNC vs. NC State score prediction

UNC 84, NC State 72: The Wolfpack has given up an average of 86.5 points in its last two road games. With losses in four of its last six games, things don’t look like they’ll get better for NC State. If UNC keeps its foot on the gas, the Heels shouldn’t have a problem in this one.

