UNC basketball vs. Miami: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC game

UNC basketball has lost two of its last three games entering a two-game road stretch in the ACC.

The third-ranked Tar Heels (18-5, 10-2) travel to Miami (15-8, 6-6) on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff (ESPN) at the Watsco Center.

UNC has won 26 of 36 games against the Hurricanes, but the Tar Heels have split the last four games in Coral Gables. Miami beat UNC by 22 in the Tar Heels’ last trip to south Florida.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ road game at Miami.

UNC’s defense has to remain elite

It isn’t a deep-into-the-weeds stat, but UNC has been at its best when the Tar Heels are locking up defensively. When that happens, the offense takes care of itself. Through 22 games, UNC is 2-4 when it allows at least 80 points and 16-1 when opposing teams don’t reach 80. Coming off a 38-point performance against Virginia, Miami will be fired up to right the ship against UNC.

Will Cormac Ryan’s shot start falling?

Following his worst shooting performance since a two-point effort in UNC’s third game of the season, Cormac Ryan could be in line for a bounce-back effort at Miami. Following his struggles against UC Riverside, Ryan averaged 16.5 points in his next two games. He had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists in a loss to Miami last season at Notre Dame. Ryan can do other things, but his shooting has the ability to open everything up for the Heels.

Will Seth Trimble's injury keep him out vs. Miami?

The energy and effort UNC lacked in the opening minutes against Clemson likely would have been cured by Seth Trimble, who has provided an instant shot of adrenaline for the Tar Heels off the bench this season. In addition to being UNC’s best on-ball defender, Trimble has gotten more comfortable with weaving through defenders and attacking the rim as a scorer. If his upper-body injury keeps him out at Miami, UNC will feel his absence. The Heels need more from their other reserves.

UNC vs. Miami score prediction

UNC 81, Miami 71: The Tar Heels didn’t bring what was needed against a desperate opponent in Clemson. As UNC prepares to face another hungry team in the Hurricanes, it has to set the tone from the start and provide a strong response to adversity. The path this season points to a bounce-back performance for the Heels.

