UNC basketball vs. Louisville: How to watch Wednesday’s game

North Carolina will put its six-game win streak on the line Wednesday night when they face off against Louisville in the Dean Dome.

The Tar Heels are fresh off a win over Syracuse and have a 5-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. They enter a week in which they will face off against the Cardinals and Boston College, hoping to go to 7-0 and build up a lead.

As for Louisville, they are fresh off a loss to NC State and are 6-10 overall this season and 1-4 in conference play. They are tied for dead last in the ACC and are facing another year of struggles.

Will UNC be able to avoid the shocking upset?

UNC-LOUISVILLE, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: Louisville (6-10, 1-4 ACC) AT North Carolina (12-3, 4-0 ACC)

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

