UNC Basketball vs. Lehigh: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels return to the court on Sunday for their second game of the season after beating Radford on Monday. Now, the Tar Heels welcome in Lehigh to the Dean Dome for a non-conference tilt.

Hubert Davis and his team are looking to go 2-0 on the early season and get some wins under their belt before the tough part of the schedule begins.

This is another game in which the Tar Heels should have control and have the advantage throughout. The hope is that they don’t struggle early like they did against Radford and instead come out and control this game from start to finish.

For this game, it will be interesting to see how Davis uses his rotation throughout. Last game we saw 11 players get action with 9 of those players scoring in the game.

The Tar Heels should have an advantage on both ends of the court in this one and let’s hope it’s a smooth game.

Here is our game preview, info and prediction for Sunday’s battle.

Something to watch

Three-point shooting is something I will have my eye on in Sunday’s game. During the season opener, UNC came out and shot the ball well from the three-point line, making their first three attempts.

But as the game went on, they slowed down a little bit.

The Tar Heels managed to shoot 35% from the three-point line, going 7-for-20 in the game. Cormac Ryan led the way with three made three-pointers while Harrison Ingram had two.

Key to victory

Like the game against Radford, this is an opponent UNC should be able to take care of. However, we did see Radford hang with the Tar Heels before a late second-half push got them the win.

The key to victory here is simple. Play your game and make sure to get out to a big lead early. Doing so will keep Lehigh out of it and not give them any more hope to pull off an upset.

What you need to know

WHAT? Lehigh (0-1) vs. North Carolina (1-0)

WHEN? Sunday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? First meeting

ALL-TIME SERIES? N/A

PREDICTION? UNC 84, Lehigh 67

