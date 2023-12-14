UNC Basketball vs. Kentucky: Game info, preview, prediction and more

Sitting at 7-2 with the non-conference portion of its schedule wrapping up, the UNC men’s basketball team is in a significantly better position than it was last year.

Even in its losses to Villanova and UConn, the Tar Heels have shown a strong ability to compete. They’re more experiened, have more scorers and – best of all come NCAA Tournament time, play significantly more down their bench.

Carolina gets another difficult test on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET, as it travels down to Atlanta, Ga. for a battle with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic. The Wildcats, also 7-2, are coming off an 81-66 home victory over Penn.

If there’s anything UNC fans remember about these two teams facing off, it likely goes back to the 2017 Elite 8 matchup.

Kentucky was down by a decent margin in the final minutes, then tied the game at 73 on Malik Monk’s moving 3-pointer. Carolina then pushed the ball up-court, in hopes of winning in regulation, then won it on Luke Maye’s shot as time nearly expired.

While implications for Saturday’s game aren’t nearly as high, I’m sure it’ll provide another classic between two, college hoops blue bloods.

Key to victory for UNC

One of the primary reasons UNC brought in Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan was to improve its perimeter shooting.

When Ryan’s not shooting well from deep, which happens to even the best shooters, it’s not ideal.

Ryan laid an 0-for-6 clunker in Carolina’s 87-76 loss to UConn on Tuesday, Dec. 5. His outing was parter of a larger perimeter shooting issues, with all Tar Heels shooting 7-for-20 from deep.

If UNC wants to beat Kentucky, Ryan has to generate more offense. For him, that starts from outside.

Something to watch

How much playing time will Louisville transfer and North Carolina native Jae’Lyn Withers get?

UNC head coach Hubert Davis utilized his reserve big man plenty in November, with Withers seeing at least 12 minutes in each of Carolina’s seven games. On Wednesday, Nov. 22 against Northern Iowa, Withers played a season-high 21 minutes, scored a UNC career-high 11 points and drained his lone 3-pointer of 2023.

Withers has seen the court for just 15 combined minutes between the Florida State and UConn games, a troubling trend that Davis fell into with his bench as the season went on. Withers’ lone point in those two games was a made foul shot.

I get Davis electing to keep his starters in during close games, but having Withers in could’ve provided a spark against UConn. Let’s see how much he plays this Saturday against Kentucky.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (7-2) vs. Kentucky (7-2)

WHEN? Saturday, Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m. ET

WHERE? State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

TV? CBS (Watch and stream the game live on CBS Sports)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 191 or 193)

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? Kentucky won 98-69 on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

ALL-TIME SERIES? Kentucky leads 11-9

PREDICTION? UNC 75, Kentucky 68

