UNC basketball vs. Kentucky in CBS Sports Classic: Scouting report, prediction

Following a 10-day break, UNC basketball returns to the court Saturday to face Kentucky.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels (7-2, 1-0 ACC) and 14th-ranked Wildcats (7-2) play at 5:30 p.m. (CBS) in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

UNC and Kentucky will tip off after Ohio State and UCLA. The Tar Heels have a 25-17 edge in the all-time series against the Wildcats, but John Calipari’s squad has won three of the four games against UNC in the CBS Sports Classic.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels' latest meeting with Kentucky in Atlanta.

Rebounding in spotlight for UNC basketball vs. Kentucky

In UNC’s losses to UConn and Villanova, the Huskies and Wildcats finished with more second-chance points and the reigning national champions had 10 more rebounds than the Tar Heels. Rebounding will once again be a deciding factor Saturday. The Tar Heels are 88th in the nation at 38.8 rebounds per game and Kentucky is tied for 132 with just over 37 boards per game. In four of the last five meetings, the team that won the battle on the glass won the game.

TAR HEELS ON RIGHT TRACK? UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis, players break down current state of Tar Heels

WHERE UNC HAS TO CHANGE: Hubert Davis wants UNC basketball to be 'better rebounding' team, promises growth

Will UNC get to the free-throw line against Kentucky?

It’s a small sample size, but through nine games UNC has its highest free throw rate in the KenPom.com era. At 45.6%, the Tar Heels are on pace for their best season at getting to — and producing at — the free-throw line since 1997. On the other side, Kentucky has been good at limiting free-throw opportunities for opponents. In five of its seven wins, the Wildcats have limited teams to fewer than 10 free-throw attempts. In its two losses, Kentucky allowed 20 free-throw attempts against UNC Wilmington and 36 against Kansas.

Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard, Wildcats’ 3-point shooting

Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard didn’t arrive in Lexington as the Wildcats’ top prospect, but he’s been the team’s most productive player through nine games. Sheppard is averaging 13 points per game off the bench, knocking down a nation-best 59% of his 3-point attempts. He also leads Kentucky in steals (27). Nearly 40% of Kentucky’s shots are coming from beyond the arc, and the Wildcats are ripping the net on 41.4% of those attempts for the third-best percentage in the nation.

UNC vs. Kentucky score prediction

UNC 84, Kentucky 82: It might not reach the level of the 2016 game — a 103-100 Kentucky win — but the latest meeting won’t lack offense. UNC’s big-game experience this season should give the Heels the upper hand in a close one. Kentucky has lost three straight in “Catlanta.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. Kentucky: Scouting report, prediction