UNC basketball vs. Howard/Wagner prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick is in

UNC basketball is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for a record 18th time.

The Tar Heels (27-7) will start March Madness in Charlotte as the top seed in the West Region, with Los Angeles serving as the host of the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

No. 16 Howard (18-16) and No. 16 Wagner (16-15) will play as part of the First Four on Tuesday in Dayton. The winner will face UNC on Thursday at the Spectrum Center.

If the Heels avoid the upset, they’ll face No. 8 Mississippi State (21-13) or No. 9 Michigan State (19-14) on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

MARCH MADNESS: UNC basketball’s March Madness opponent is Howard/Wagner to open NCAA Tournament bracket

LAST TIME IN CHARLOTTE: UNC basketball locks down Oklahoma, leans on RJ Davis in Jumpman Invitational win

BRACKETS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize.

Here are some things to know and a score prediction for UNC’s opening game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, UNC basketball back in Charlotte

The Tar Heels played at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, earlier this season and earned an 81-69 win against Oklahoma as part of the Jumpman Invitational. UNC senior guard RJ Davis, the ACC Player of the Year, had 23 points, five assists and three steals against the Sooners. Fellow veteran Armando Bacot added 14 points and eight rebounds, so UNC should be comfortable in front of a slew of Carolina blue-clad fans.

Former Duke basketball player Kenny Blakeney leading Howard

Howard coach Kenny Blakeney, a two-time national champion as a player at Duke, has the Bison in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. Jordan Hairston, the MVP of the MEAC Tournament, averaged 15 points in three games to help the Bison snag an NCAA bid. Blakeney's connection to the Tobacco Road rivalry would be a neat storyline.

Tahron Allen gets Wagner in March Madness for first time in 21 years

Led by former Seton Hall guard Donald Copeland, Wagner is dancing for the first time since 2003. The Seahawks are powered by guard Tahron Allen, a Monmouth transfer who had 22 points in two of the team’s three conference tournament games.

UNC vs Howard/Wagner prediction in March Madness

UNC 92, Howard/Wagner 69: The Tar Heels won’t know their opponent until Tuesday night, but Thursday will be less about the opponent and more about UNC’s approach. No matter the team, expect a blowout.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC vs. Howard/Wagner prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick is in