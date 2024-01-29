UNC basketball vs. Georgia Tech: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC road game

Before Duke comes to Chapel Hill, UNC basketball has to handle business at Georgia Tech.

With their win at Florida State, the third-ranked Tar Heels (17-3, 9-0 ACC) are 9-0 in the ACC for the first time since winning their first 11 conference games in 2000-01.

The Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7), who beat Duke earlier this season in Atlanta, will try to end UNC’s perfect run in the ACC on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN) at McCamish Pavilion.

The Tar Heels have won three in a row against Georgia Tech. Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ trip to Atlanta.

Harrison Ingram ripping down rebounds

In two seasons at Stanford, Harrison Ingram had five double-double performances. With his 11-point, 17-rebound performance at Florida State, Ingram notched his sixth double-double this season. During his incredible run of ripping down rebounds, Ingram has logged double-digit boards in six of the last eight games. He’s had three games with 15 or more rebounds.

UNC basketball’s elite defense chasing history

UNC’s offense has been good, but the Tar Heels’ defense has been elite this season. In each of its five ACC road games, UNC has held its opponents under 70 points. It’s the longest streak for the Tar Heels since 1982. Fourth in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, UNC has allowed 70 points or fewer in 10 straight games for the first time since 2006-07.

Elliot Cadeau’s creativity

Freshman guard Elliot Cadeau has enhanced his play on both ends of the court in UNC’s last two ACC games. He had double-digit points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, scoring 14 points against Wake Forest before dropping 16 on FSU. He attempted a season-high nine free throws, knocking down eight of them against the Noles. He also had six assists for his seventh game with five or more assists through 20 games. Cadeau’s confidence has elevated UNC’s offense.

UNC vs. Georgia Tech score prediction

UNC 85, Georgia Tech 68: The Yellow Jackets have taken down two of the top teams in the ACC – Clemson and Duke – but UNC is the clear-cut favorite in the league. The Tar Heels aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. Georgia Tech: Score prediction, scouting report