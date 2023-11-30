UNC Basketball vs. FSU: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina men’s basketball program kicks off their conference play against Florida State on Saturday, looking to repeat their offensive performance from the Tennessee win.

The Tar Heels were clicking on all cylinders Wednesday night, largely due to their transition in fast breaks, ball movement, and good shot selection. The newly acquired players have stepped up to become leaders as Hubert Davis has leaned on transfers Cormac Ryan, Harrison Ingram, and five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau.

Along with the new talent stepping up, UNC veterans Armando Bacot and RJ Davis look hungrier than ever for a national title run. To accomplish this, the Tar Heels will need to handle business, especially in the ACC and that starts Saturday.

FSU might not be the defensive juggernaut that Tennessee is, but conference play is always turned up to another level.

As UNC gets ready for its ACC game, let’s get into our preview for the Tar Heels and FSU.

Key to victory

Nov 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (2) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (2) fight for the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The key to unlocking victory in this one is finishing how you start and not relying solely on offense. Despite having a monstrous offensive performance with 61 first-half points, the defense still lacks and was the main reason Tennessee was able to close the gap.

FSU is off to a strong start, averaging 80 points per game. Their ball movement is underrated, averaging 15.7 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field as a team.

Get into the passing lanes, crash the offensive glass, and force the Seminoles to use the entirety of the shot clock while on offense.

Something to watch

Nov 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) an guard Seth Trimble (7) and forward Armando Bacot (5) react at the end of the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There are a few things to watch in this one, which is how Hubert Davis uses his roster and if we see Bdaht as the UNC hype man. Davis has done a great job using his talent this season, giving newly acquired talent the same opportunity as the UNC experienced vets.

It will be interesting to see if Bdaht hits the court as well after rumors hit social media that the hype man was dismissed. There’s still no truth to any rumor, but his disappearance from Wednesday night’s win over Tennessee had many wondering if his time has indeed come to an end.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (7-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Florida State (4-2, 0-0 ACC )

WHEN? Saturday, Dec. 2nd. 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE? Imperial Arena in Bahamas

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? UNC won 77-66 on Feb. 27, 2023

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 53-16

PREDICTION? UNC 77, FSU 70

