UNC Basketball vs. Florida State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The UNC basketball program heads to Florida State for its final road game of the season on Monday night.

This is the first meeting of the season between the two programs — both coming off of big, emotional wins.

The Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8) head into this game coming off of their first quad one win of the season and a signature win for their NCAA Tournament resume against Virginia. On the flip side, Florida State (9-20, 7-11) rallied from 25 points down and out scoured Miami by 24 in the second half to win on a buzzer-beater.

While this game will do nothing for UNC’s tournament chances, it will surely knock them out of contention if it was to suffer a loss on Monday.

Key to Victory

Feb 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Hitting shots. There is nothing more important in any game from here on out for North Carolina than its ability to hit outside shots.

The Tar Heels rank 304th in NCAA in three-point percentage at 30.4 percent. They also only make 6.8 3s a game — ranked 254th in NCAA.

After an abysmal 2-of-22 showing against Notre Dame earlier in the week, UNC rebounded with a 10-of-22 performance from three against Virginia on Saturday. It was just the second time in February that they had shot over 33 percent from three in a game.

With UNC’s offense revolving around big man Armando Bacot, the wings need to be able to hit shots when the double-team comes in the post. Most of the UNC shots have been open or good looks, but the inability to consistently make 3s has been a theme all season long.

Pete Nance and Puff Johnson combined to shoot 6-of-7 from three on Sunday and when that duo is hitting shots and able to spread the floor, the Tar Heels’ offense clicks on all cylinders.

Florida State allows opponents to shoot 37 percent from three (341st in NCAA) and make 8.7 3s per game (336th) on the season, so UNC will have opportunities on Monday, meaning it needs to convert.

Something to Watch

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 25: Pete Nance #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after making a three-point basket against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on February 25, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The emergence of [autotag]Pete Nance[/autotag] in the past two wins is something to continue to monitor as the season comes to an end.

There is no doubt his ability on the offensive end is something the Tar Heels need more of and it’s beginning to show itself.

After averaging 4.4 points and shooting 25.7 percent from the floor and 6.7 percent from three in the previous five games, Nance has scored in double-figures in the last two wins — averaging 16.5 points and shooting 45.5 percent overall and 57.1 percent from three on two made 3s per game.

While he struggled shooting against Notre Dame — as did the entire team — he finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. A lot of the offense ran through him at the high post and perimeter, resulting in numerous big plays. On Sunday, he scored a game-high 22 points and was 7-of-10 from the floor.

UNC’s offense under Hubert Davis has clearly shown it is significantly better when there is a ‘4’ man who can knock down outside shots and be a threat from the perimeter. Let’s see if he continues that trend on Monday.

The offense clicks when Nance is hitting shots and aggressive looking to make plays offensively. Let’s see if that continues and if there are additional sets for Nance.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (18-11, 10-8 ACC) at Florida State (9-20, 7-11 ACC)

WHEN? Monday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. ET

WHERE? Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? Feb , 2022. UNC 94, Florida State 74

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 52-16

PREDICTION? UNC 74, Florida State 62

