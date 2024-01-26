UNC basketball vs. Florida State: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC road game

UNC basketball faces another tough road test this weekend.

The third-ranked Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0 ACC) are rolling through ACC play with an 8-0 mark for the first time since the 2015-16 season. UNC will take that perfect mark to Florida State (12-7, 6-2) on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN) to face the Seminoles at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Tar Heels have won three of the last four against FSU, including a 78-70 win in December at the Smith Center. But the Seminoles have won three of the last four at the Tucker Center.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ trip to Tallahassee.

Will UNC or Florida State do a better job of creating havoc?

After taking a 14-point lead early in the second half at UNC, FSU imploded from that point with seven turnovers and a six-minute scoring drought. The Tar Heels, who have turned into one of the best defensive teams in the nation, turned the Seminoles’ 12 turnovers into 18 points. In ACC play, FSU is No. 1 in defensive turnover percentage (20.2%) according to KenPom.com. The Noles have logged double-digit steals in two of the last three games and are No. 1 in average height. FSU has the length and athleticism to bother any squad in the country.

UNC'S 'KILL SHOT' RUNS: UNC basketball's 'kill shot' runs have Tar Heels' confidence rising

FIRST TIME AROUND: Hubert Davis made a change and unlocked a new level for UNC basketball

Cormac Ryan’s stretch for UNC basketball

Despite continuing to roll his right ankle, Cormac Ryan has appeared to find his offensive groove for the Tar Heels. As Hubert Davis has pointed out throughout the season, Ryan has contributed in other ways when his shot hasn’t been falling. But for the first time this season, Ryan has reached double-digit points in three straight games, and he’s done it in a variety of ways. Ryan made 3s against Louisville and got to the free-throw line against Boston College and Wake Forest.

Florida State’s Jahmir Watkins shining for Seminoles

VCU transfer Jahmir Watkins is coming off a career-best performance in Florida State’s win at Syracuse. Watkins dropped 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds against the Orange in an 85-69 victory. He had 17 points and eight rebounds in the first game against UNC in Chapel Hill. Watkins is on track to become the first player in program history to lead the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

UNC vs. Florida State score prediction

Florida State 73, UNC 72: These aren’t the same Seminoles that fell apart in the second half at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are the best team in the ACC, but they won’t go undefeated in the league. In a tough road environment, I’ll take FSU in an upset.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. Florida State: Score prediction, scouting report