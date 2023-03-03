UNC Basketball vs. Duke: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The biggest rivalry in college basketball is here, as the North Carolina Tar Heels will host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, March 4th.

The stakes for North Carolina could not be any higher as they fight for a chance to dance. North Carolina could desperately use another quad-one victory, especially when you consider the possibility of Virginia dropping again in the NET rankings, resulting in that 71-63 win no longer being a quad-one victory.

UNC lost the first meeting 63-57 against Duke. However, if you recall, North Carolina was in the ideal position to win despite the lack of calls. As a team, UNC only went to the free-throw line three times. Meanwhile, Duke had 15.

A benefit for UNC is where this game is being played, giving belief that the outcome will look much different in Dean Dome. The Tar Heels have had their ups and downs this season, but at home, they have shown dominance posting a 12-2 record on their court.

The first game was chippy, and with so much on the line, another fast pace start is expected.

Let us get into our preview of college basketball’s biggest rivalry.

Key to Victory

Lemon Oreo Cookies!

Yes, lemon Oreo Cookies are the key to victory, and it is a simple reason why. Since the cookies popped up, North Carolina has looked like the No. 1 preseason team they were ranked as.

Pete Nance is the key for UNC in defending their home court, Duke. Nance has been a true difference-maker this season with his ability to stretch the floor and effort on defense.

Nance could have had a better game against Duke in the first meeting, finishing with only two points. However, his defensive effort kept the Tar Heels at float, keeping the game close. If Nance can bring his current level of play into this game, North Carolina can seal their faith for a tournament bid.

Something to watch

The battle in the tranches between Armando Bacot and Dereck Lively II.

Meeting one saw Lively dominate the board, collecting a career-high 14 rebounds and eight blocks. However, Bacot held his own with 14 points, ten rebounds, and two blocks as the two big men went at it all night.

Story continues

Since that game, Lively has seen a consistent uptick in his minutes on the court, meaning we should see the two battle all Saturday night.

What you need to know

WHAT? Duke (22-8, 13-6 ACC) at North Carolina (19-11, 11-8 ACC)

WHEN? Saturday, Mar. 4th, 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? Feb.4, 2023, Duke 63, UNC 57

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 143-116

PREDICTION? UNC 71, Duke 66

