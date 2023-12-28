UNC basketball vs. Charleston Southern: Score prediction, scouting report

UNC basketball hosts Charleston Southern before shifting its focus to a 19-game ACC schedule in 2024.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) welcome the Buccaneers (4-8) to Chapel Hill on Friday for an 8 p.m. tipoff (ACC Network) at the Dean E. Smith Center. It’ll be UNC’s first matchup with Charleston Southern.

With its 81-69 win against Oklahoma at the Jumpman Invitational, UNC capped a six-game stretch in which it played five ranked opponents. The Heels made it through the gauntlet with a 4-2 record.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ final game of the 2023.

UNC basketball better boost rebounding numbers vs. Charleston Southern

UNC logged 40 or more rebounds in two of its first 11 games, and the Tar Heels needed overtime to reach that mark in their loss to Villanova. After allowing three straight opponents to reach 40 or more rebounds, UNC needs to have a better showing on the boards against Charleston Southern. The Bucs are among the worst rebounding teams in the nation, with an average overall percentage that ranks 307th out of 362 teams.

Another opportunity to get Seth Trimble, UNC bench more confidence

UNC coach Hubert Davis is playing reserves more this season. After finishing 348th and 360th in bench minutes in their first two seasons under Davis, the Tar Heels are 279th through 11 games. Three players – Seth Trimble, Jae’Lyn Withers and Paxson Wojcik – are averaging more than 10 minutes off the bench. Friday offers another opportunity to build some confidence ahead of the grind that is conference play.

Taje’ Kelly, Charleston Southern vs. ACC opponents

The Bucs lost 87-53 at NC State in mid-November and 71-56 at Wake Forest on Black Friday. Junior guard Taje’ Kelly paced Charleston Southern in those defeats, including a double-double performance with 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Demon Deacons. The 6-foot-7 Kelly is averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

UNC vs. Charleston Southern score prediction

UNC 95, Charleston Southern 63: The only drama in this one should be UNC’s quest to reach 100 points. The Tar Heels will look to put the Bucs away early, get the bench plenty of minutes and enter ACC play without any injuries.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. Charleston Southern: Scouting report, prediction