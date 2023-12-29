UNC Basketball vs. Charleston Southern: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels return to the court on Friday night for their first game in 10 days. After beating Oklahoma in Charlotte, the Tar Heels were able to enjoy the holiday season, moving to 8-3 overall.

Now, they end the non-conference schedule on Friday night by hosting Charleston Southern. It’s a game in which UNC is a big favorite in and expected to win but they can’t look ahead to whats upcoming.

The first week of January presents three straight road games in the ACC with the Tar Heels heading to Pitt, Clemson, and NC State. With a 1-0 conference record, getting off to a good start is crucial.

But first things first, the Tar Heels need to take care of Charleston Southern and build a win streak going into conference play.

What to watch for

How does this team come out? As I mentioned, it’s been a while since UNC was last on the court for a game, beating Oklahoma on December 20th. Since then, they’ve practiced but have had time off.

This is a team that UNC should really have no trouble with so if they come out slow and it’s a close game near halftime, that’s not great news for the Tar Heels.

Can they avoid a sleepwalk game and a potential big upset? The hope is that there is no rust and UNC is firing on all cylinders.

Key to victory

Defense. We saw UNC flash the ability to be really good on the defensive end at times this year. They did it against the Sooners the last time they were on the court too.

UNC needs to come out and leave no doubt by getting it done on the defensive side of the floor. Bring the intensity and force some tough shots from Charleston Southern. That can be contagious and carry over into ACC games as well.

What you need to know

WHAT? Charleston Southern (4-8) AT North Carolina (8-3 (1-0 ACC))

WHEN? Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 84 or 199)

LINE? UNC -32.5

LAST MEETING? N/A

ALL-TIME SERIES? First meeting.

PREDICTION? UNC 104, Charleston Southern 70

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire