UNC Basketball vs. Charleston game preview, info, prediction and more

The UNC basketball program returns to the court on Friday night for a battle with Charleston in the Dean Dome. UNC is coming off a season-opening win over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night.

While UNC is 1-0 and got the win, they did find themselves in the game with the Seahawks in the first half before pulling away in the second half. It’s early but this is the type of game that UNC needs to come out and play better early on.

Charleston enters this game 1-0, beating Chattanooga earlier in the week to start the season. They are led by guard Reyne Smith who scored 24 in the win this week. Last year, Smith scored 19 in the loss to UNC including going 5 of 11 from the three-point line. He’s the Cougars’ best shooter and can get hot at any time in the game.

The Tar Heels will have to be careful not to let the Cougars hang around in this one as they are a much better shooting team than UNC-Wilmington.

Let’s get into our preview:

Key to the game

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In the win over UNC-Wilmington, the Tar Heels struggled on the offensive end a bit. Credit to the Seahawks for their defense as they deployed pressure in the full court, helping UNC struggle a bit.

For this game, the Tar Heels need to be more efficient on the offensive end here. They need to get the big three in Armando Bacot, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis going as well as the bench.

The Tar Heels had just six bench points with Seth Trimble leading the way with 3. As I mentioned already, it’s still early on but it would be nice to see UNC’s high-powered offense get going in this one.

Something to watch

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts during the second half of the game against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at the Dean E. Smith Center on November 07, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Three-point shooting. The Tar Heels were dreadful in the season opener from the three-point line. They finished the game 2 of 10 with Caleb Love and R.J. Davis having one each.

Now, the Seahawks’ defense played a part in this as they were good in their closeouts and the pressure also impacted this. This could be a big key to the game, especially with the Cougars being a pretty good three-point shooting team on the other end.

What you need to know

WHAT? College of Charleston (1-0) AT No. 1 North Carolina (1-0)

WHEN? Friday, , 7 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV? ACC Network Extra (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? UNC -21

LAST MEETING? 2021. UNC 94, Charleston 83

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 6-3

PREDICTION? UNC 82, Charleston 70

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire