UNC basketball vs. Boston College: Prediction, scouting report for Tar Heels

UNC basketball is back on the road this weekend at Boston College.

Coming off back-to-back wins at the Dean E. Smith Center, the fourth-ranked Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 ACC) face the Eagles (11-6, 2-4) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised on the CW Network.

UNC is 22-6 in the all-time series against Boston College, including four wins in a row. The Tar Heels are 9-1 against the Eagles at Conte Forum.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ latest meeting with Louisville.

UNC basketball’s road defense

In its first three road games, UNC allowed an average of 55.3 points and limited Pitt, Clemson and NC State to 31.4% shooting. The Tar Heels had some lapses in the second half against Louisville, but UNC remains fifth nationally in defensive efficiency. If the Tar Heels maintain that mark, it would be their best ranking in that category since 2011.

KEY STAT FOR UNC: Here’s a UNC basketball stat that puts the Tar Heels in great company

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESUME: Where does UNC basketball stand 60 days from Selection Sunday and 2024 March Madness?

LOUISVILLE RECAP: Breaking down UNC basketball’s win vs. Louisville – and the Tar Heels’ shaky defense

RJ Davis still playing like an All-American

Senior guard RJ Davis has scored 20 or more points in 11 of UNC’s first 17 games. One of the top players in the nation, Davis doesn’t figure to slow down against Boston College. In four games against the Eagles, Davis has averaged 16.5 points. He dropped 18 points in a pair of wins against BC last season. In addition to his scoring, Davis has limited turnovers and increased his steals.

Boston College’s rebounding numbers

During its seven-game winning streak, UNC has out-rebounded six straight opponents. With a 40-28 advantage against Louisville, the Tar Heels are plus-85 on the boards during that stretch. That doesn’t bode well for a Boston College team that was out-rebounded 44-28 against Notre Dame. The Eagles have been out-rebounded in five of their six ACC games.

UNC vs. Boston College score prediction

UNC 81, Boston College 70: The Tar Heels are 3-0 on the road this season. With one more win away from home, UNC can match its road total from last season.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. Boston College: Prediction, scouting report