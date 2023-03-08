UNC basketball vs. Boston College: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels find themselves in a position where they likely need to win four games in four days to make the NCAA Tournament. There’s potentially a scenario where three wins gets them in but it’s a tough path either way.

And that path begins on Wednesday night.

North Carolina’s first matchup in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament comes Wednesday night as they face No. 10 Boston College after the Eagles beat Louisville handily in Tuesday’s session.

The two teams met just once this season with North Carolina winning 72-64 in Chapel Hill. Boston College finished the year 9-11 in conference but did pickup a big win at home in late February, beating Virginia. This is a game where UNC will be favored but they cant look ahead to a potential Quad 1 opportunity against Virginia on Thursday. Instead, they need to take it one game at a time and take care of business on Wednesday night first.

This game is a big chance for UNC to start their run and show the conference that they are a legit threat for the tournament. Of course, it could go the other way and the disappointing season could pretty much end with an upset loss at the hands of Boston College.

Let’s get into our preview for the game.

Key to Victory

Get off to a fast start. The Tar Heels are the better team in this one but this is the ACC Tournament and upsets can happen. With such a short leash in terms of the NCAA Tournament chances, they can’t look ahead. Take care of business one game at a time and make statement early on.

This should also be a pretty pro-UNC crowd in Greensboro, so getting out to this hot start will be key for a few different reasons.

Something to watch

Three-point shooting. All season long the Tar Heels have struggled shooting from the three-pint line and the most recent example was Saturday night against Duke. If it wasn’t for a few late threes from R.J. Davis and Pete Nance, the numbers would be even worse.

This UNC team is going to need to hit some big threes, especially if they want to get off to a good start. Let’s see if this can be the start of something special here in March.

What you need to know

WHAT? Boston College vs. UNC

WHEN? Wednesday, March 7, 7pm ET

WHERE? Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

TV? ESPN2 (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? UNC -10

LAST MEETING? Jan. 17, 2023. UNC 72, Boston College 64

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 21-6

PREDICTION? UNC 82, Boston College 73

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire