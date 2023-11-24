UNC basketball vs. Arkansas: How to watch Friday’s finale in the Bahamas

The North Carolina Tar Heels will wrap up the Battle 4 Atlantis event on Friday, taking on Arkansas in the third-place game. Both teams are coming off tough losses on Thursday with UNC losing in overtime to Villanova while the Razorbacks fell to Memphis.

Now, before the two teams leave the Island, they will face off in a ranked matchup that some thought would be the title game.

Arkansas enters the game at 4-2 now while UNC is 4-1. Both are looking to get back on track with wins as the non-conference schedule rolls on to end November and December. Both also have tough matchups ahead with UNC facing Tennessee and Arkansas facing Duke next week.

UNC-NORTHERN IOWA, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Arkansas (4-2, 0-0 SEC)

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Imperial Arena in Atlantis Paradise Island resort

TV: ESPN2 (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire