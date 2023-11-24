UNC Basketball vs. Arkansas: Game preview, info, prediction and more

It’s a quick turnaround for the North Carolina Tar Heels after losing their first game of the season against Villanova on Thursday. They will return to the court on Friday afternoon for a matchup against No. 20 Arkansas on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

After opening the tournament off with a win over Northern Iowa, UNC fell short in overtime against Villanova. It was a tough loss for the Tar Heels but the good news with these tournaments is that they have another chance to redeem themselves right away.

Arkansas is 4-2 going into the game, with a loss to Memphis on Thursday as well as a loss to UNC-Greensboro earlier this season.

The Razorbacks will play a similar style as the Wildcats did on Thursday and it likely will be another physical game. UNC is going to need to bring it if they want to avoid having two losses on the year.

Key to Victory

Nov 23, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Your stars have to play like stars. Both R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot struggled shooting from the field on Thursday. Davis did finish with 23 points but Bacot struggled, scoring jus 8 points while grabbing 18 rebounds.

Both players need to show up big time in this game for the Tar Heels to move to 5-1 on the season.

Something to watch

Nov 22, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts during the second half against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Can the Tar Heels bounce back? For the first time this season, UNC is facing a chance to get back on track with a win over a good team. How will they respond?

This could go one of two ways. We could see them come out slow again and just not be in it from the start. We also could see them come out and send a message to the fans of the program with a big win.

What you need to know

WHAT? Arkansas (4-2) vs. North Carolina (4-1)

WHEN? Friday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET

WHERE? Imperial Arena in Bahamas

TV? ESPN 2 (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? UNC beat Arkansas 87-68 in 2017

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 7-3

PREDICTION? UNC 79, Arkansas 76

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire