UNC basketball vs. Arkansas at Battle 4 Atlantis: Scouting report, prediction

UNC basketball will have a chance to knock off a top-25 opponent before leaving the Bahamas.

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels (4-1) will play the 20th-ranked Razorbacks (4-2) for third place in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Tipoff inside Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

Coming off an 83-81 overtime loss to Villanova in its first game against a Power Five opponent, UNC will look to bounce back before hosting Tennessee on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for UNC’s game against Arkansas.

Will UNC basketball’s Cormac Ryan play vs. Arkansas?

UNC's Cormac Ryan was in the starting lineup for the first five games, but an ankle injury could keep him sidelined against the Razorbacks. UNC coach Hubert Davis told reporters Thursday that Ryan was “walking around the locker room,” but he didn’t have an update on Ryan’s availability for Friday’s game. After scoring 21 points across UNC’s first three games, Ryan warmed up in the Bahamas with 15 points against Northern Iowa and a season-high 18 points against Villanova.

Tar Heels have to play defense without fouling

Villanova’s “bully ball” in one-on-one situations exposed UNC’s individual defense. The Tar Heels saw the Wildcats finish in the paint and live at the free-throw line. Villanova made 32 of 36 free throws and the Tar Heels had three key players – Harrison Ingram, Elliot Cadeau and Jae’Lyn Withers – foul out. If they want to win big games, the Heels have to defend without fouling. Arkansas made 26 free throws against Stanford and 20 free throws against Memphis.

Arkansas guards, Trevon Brazile vs. UNC guards, Armando Bacot

Arkansas big man Trevon Brazile is averaging 13.5 points and 13.5 rebounds through two games in the Bahamas. The 6-foot-10 sophomore will likely be matched up against UNC’s Armando Bacot, who is averaging 9 points and 13 rebounds in the tourney.

The Razorbacks also have a crowd of capable guards, including veterans Khalif Battle and Tramon Mark. Battle had 21 points against Memphis and Mark had 25 against Stanford. UNC guard RJ Davis is coming off a 23-point performance against Villanova. If Ryan can’t go, freshman Cadeau could slide into the starting lineup.

UNC vs. Arkansas score prediction

UNC 75, Arkansas 71: The Tar Heels don’t want to head back to Chapel Hill with sand in their shoes and two losses. It’s unclear if Cormac Ryan will be available, but UNC appears to have better depth this season. This could be Cadeau's breakout game.

