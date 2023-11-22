UNC basketball uses second-half surge to smoke Northern Iowa at Battle 4 Atlantis

By the end of UNC basketball’s opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis, it was hard to believe the Tar Heels trailed at halftime to Northern Iowa.

Following a sluggish first half, the 14th-ranked Tar Heels surged in a sensational start to the second half and rolled to a 91-69 victory against the Panthers on Wednesday inside Imperial Arena.

UNC (4-0) trailed by six points at the start of the second half. Nine minutes later, the Tar Heels led by 20, sparked by improved defensive intensity and the sharpshooting of transfers Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram.

UNC outscored UNI 34-8 in the first 10 minutes after halftime and coasted the rest of the way, outscoring the Panthers 56-28 in the final 20 minutes.

Cormac Ryan, Harrison Ingram ignite UNC basketball

In the first half, UNC starters RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram combined to miss 14 of their 17 shots, including eight of 10 attempts from 3-point range.

After knocking down a trio of triples in UNC’s season-opener against Radford, Ryan had missed his next 11 attempts from long distance before the second half against Northern Iowa. Ryan, who hit three treys in the first four minutes to put UNC ahead for good, finished with 15 points.

Harrison Ingram was even more impressive as he continues to show off his versatility. The Stanford transfer had 16 points – including four 3-pointers – with 10 rebounds and three assists. Davis had 13 points.

BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS UPDATES: Battle 4 Atlantis, UNC basketball live score updates: Tar Heels trail Northern Iowa

BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS PREVIEW: Battle 4 Atlantis schedule, bracket, prediction: Is UNC basketball the favorite?

Jae’Lyn Withers keeps getting better

Lost in the shuffle of the second-half turnaround was the continued production of Louisville transfer Jae’Lyn Withers, who started the second half and set the tone for UNC defensively.

After making five of its last six shots in the first half, Northern Iowa missed 10 of its first 11 shots in the second. Withers had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block off the bench.

Northern Iowa led at halftime against sluggish Tar Heels

The Tar Heels were bad across the board in the first half as Northern Iowa carried a 41-35 lead into the locker room. UNC shot 33% and watched the Panthers knock down 60% of their shots.

After taking a two-point lead with seven minutes left before halftime, UNC was outscored 16-8 the rest of the half. Armando Bacot had five points on three shot attempts and two fouls. RJ Davis didn’t score until the 2:55 mark of the first half.

Texas Tech or Villanova up next

UNC will play Texas Tech or Villanova in the semifinals on Thursday (2:30 p.m., ESPN).

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. Northern Iowa: Harrison Ingram leads Tar Heels