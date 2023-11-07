UNC Basketball uses second half to push past Radford in opener

The first game of the 2023-24 college basketball season got off to a slow start for the North Carolina Tar Heels. But a push late in the first half and into the second half helped Hubert Davis’ team grab the lead and never look back en route to an 86-70 win.

While North Carolina jumped out to an early 8-point lead, the Highlanders battled back as they got hot from the field and took a four-point lead in the first half. Radford put the pressure on the Tar Heels, hitting shots and forcing UNC into tough decisions on the other end.

However, the Tar Heels settled down and it was a Cormac Ryan steal and then assist late for Harrison Ingram that gave UNC a 44-41 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half that set the tone.

After leading 46-41 at the break, UNC used that momentum into the second half where they outscored Radford 40-29.

Four of North Carolina’s starters reached double figures in the game, led by Armando Bacot’s 25 points and 13 rebounds. Ryan and RJ Davis both added 13 points while Ingram had 12 on the game.

Cormac Ryan for THREEEE 🔥 UNC 74, RU 61 | 7:06 2H pic.twitter.com/4BayMvfBUR — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 7, 2023

As a team, North Carolina shot 52.5 percent from the field and 35 percent from the three-point line. UNC actually made their first three 3-pointers on the night but cooled off a bit, going 7-of-20 for the game in that area.

The win was No. 50 in Hubert Davis’ head coaching career with the Tar Heels.

Player of the Game

This one is an easy one.

Armando Bacot recorded his 69th double-double of his career in the win, scoring 25 points and adding 13 rebounds. He had the first bucket of the year for the Tar Heels, slamming home a dunk on the assist from Paxson Wojcik.

What’s next?

North Carolina returns to the court on Sunday as they host Lehigh in the Dean Dome for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire