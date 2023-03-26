UNC basketball transfer target sets visit to Chapel Hill

The roster turnover continues for the UNC basketball program as they have seen five players depart for the transfer portal. With the five leaving, it opens up some holes for Hubert Davis on his roster and so far, the Tar Heels have been active in pursuing a few recruits.

Among the players in the portal that have heard from North Carolina is Towson guard Nick Timberlake. The graduate transfer had a visit from Davis and the UNC staff last week and now he’s heading to Chapel Hill for a visit.

Per Inside Carolina, Timberlake will visit North Carolina’s campus this week.

The 6-foot-4 guard is a two-time First-Team All-CAA selection. Last season, Timberlake averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the three-point line.

UNC has a big need on the wing as they return R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot from last season’s starting lineup but also lose Leaky Black and Pete Nance with Caleb Love’s decision likely coming soon.

Getting Timberlake on campus is a big step in the recruitment but the guard is also drawing interest from other teams as well.

